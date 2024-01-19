Really! – ‘Shocked’ Ursula reacts to being included in list of running mates for Bawumia

Ursula-Owusu-Ekuful

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula-Owusu Ekuful, has expressed shock over her name being part of the individuals reportedly being considered to become running mate of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

When asked by the host of Mpu ne Mpu on UTV whether she was aware that her name was captured in the list of running mates for the Vice President, she replied “saa” to wit “really.”.



Shortly after Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP in November 2023, a list purportedly unveiling a roster of individuals eyeing the Vice President slot emerged on social media.



The unverified compilation consisted of names like Chief of Staff, Frema Opare; Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta; Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu; Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, among others.



It has been over two months, and Dr Bawumia is yet to announce his running mate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Mrs Ursula-Ekuful, she has had several conversations with the Vice President but none have centred on the running mate position.



She is of the assertion that Dr Bawumia be left alone to prepare and select an individual he believes will be best suited for the role.



“I have had numerous discussions with Dr Bawumia, but we have not talked about the running mate position. We have work to do. I’d want us to leave him to select his own running mate. He should take his time to find someone he wants. We have been talking about what we need to do this year to help citizens and our chances as a party,” she said.



Some individuals have advised the Vice President to select an individual who hails from the Ashanti Region as his running mate to solidify his votes in their stronghold.