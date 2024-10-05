News

Rebecca Akufo-Addo champions gender equity at UN General Assembly OFLAD meetings in New York

RebeccaScreenshot 2024 10 05 022349.png Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, attended her final Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OFLAD) event at the 79th UN General Assembly on September 24, 2024.

Held under the theme #WeAreEqual, the event focused on advancing gender equity in Africa.

In her speech, Mrs. Akufo-Addo highlighted her efforts to improve education, health, and economic empowerment for Ghanaian women through initiatives like "Because I Want to Be" and "Learning to Read, Reading to Learn."

She assured that her Rebecca Foundation would continue this work after she leaves office in January 2025.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com