Recent dumsor has been fixed – Deputy Energy Minister

Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has declared that the power cuts experienced in recent times have been resolved.

He stated categorically that Ghanaians would experience constant power supply in their various homes and businesses from Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Egyapa Mercer said this in an interview on Citi Breakfast show on Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Touching on the debt government owes the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the Deputy Minister of Energy said an amount of $10 million has been disbursed to the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) for gas supply by the Ministry of Finance.



This, he said, reinforces the commitment to supply uninterrupted power to Ghanaians.



On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Electricity Company of Ghana served notice to undertake planned maintenance to enhance service delivery.



The work was scheduled to happen between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.

The affected areas listed by ECG included Achimota, Taifa, Achimota Brewery Company, Instyle Industries, IKAM, Asene Household, Neoplan, Tantra Hill, Dome, Abofu, Apenkwan, Nii Boye Town, Chantan and Paraku Estates.



SA/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel