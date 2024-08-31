Reconsider your decision not to partake in 2024 polls – Yaw Buaben Asamoa to voters

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former Adentan MP Yaw Buaben Asamoa is urging Ghanaians to participate in the December 2024 elections, despite dissatisfaction with the current state of the economy.

He emphasized the importance of voting for change and expressed support for Alan Kyerematen, flagbearer of the Movement for Change, who he believes offers a transformative plan.

Buaben Asamoa highlighted Kyerematen's proposal for an enterprise economy, which aims to reduce interest rates, promote private businesses, and give workers ownership in state enterprises.



