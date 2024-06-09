Recruitment into Public Service: Adjei-Mensah Korsah warns against using his name on social media to defraud persons

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Minister Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has warned the public about scammers using his name and identity on social media to defraud people with false job recruitment opportunities.

He clarified that he does not have a Facebook account and dissociates himself from these schemes.



He urged citizens to be cautious and avoid falling victim to these scams. The minister's alert aims to protect people from fraud and potential financial loss.

His warning serves as a reminder to be vigilant when encountering unsolicited offers or requests on social media.



