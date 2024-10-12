News

Reform bail system in Ghana – Kpebu tells Chief Justice

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Sign Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to establish a committee to reform Ghana's bail system.

He made this call while expressing concern over the denial of bail for Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the Democracy Hub demonstration.

Kpebu emphasized that lawyers are ready to contribute ideas to improve the system, especially for minor offenses like misdemeanors, which typically do not warrant imprisonment.

Kpebu expressed confidence that Barker-Vormawor would eventually be granted bail, noting that he has consistently appeared in court for a treason charge.

The court, however, refused Vormawor's bail request, raising concerns about his future court appearances.

Read full article

Source: 3news