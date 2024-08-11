Refrain from snatching ballot boxes during elections — Awulae Attibrukusu III

Awulae Attibrukusu III

Source: GNA

The Paramount Chief of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III, has urged parents to discourage their children from engaging in ballot box snatching and other electoral misconduct in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a Traditional Council meeting in Axim, he called on politicians to cease any practices that involve bribing youth for such illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.



He also appealed to security agencies to ensure the protection of every ballot.

Meanwhile, Nzema-East’s NCCE Director, Bernard Azanawane, advised against underage voter registration and urged peaceful voting practices, while Superintendent Joseph Quainoo of the Ghana Police Service assured stringent security measures at polling stations.



