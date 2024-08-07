Reject NPP Inducements on Election Day – Naana Jane

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC Running Mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged voters to reject vote-buying by the ruling NPP, highlighting that such practices bring hardship and hinder meaningful development.

Speaking at Budumbram during her campaign tour, she emphasized that state resources should create youth jobs, not be used for election-day bribes.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that small cash handouts can’t address essential needs like healthcare, roads, or education.

She advocated for the NDC’s policies, including the 24-hour Economy, Women’s Development Bank, and the Big Push for infrastructure, urging support for NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and Gomoa East candidate Desmond De-Graft Paitoo in the upcoming elections.



