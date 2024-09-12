Release the report on Australia visa scandal – Serwaa Amihere tells Akufo-Addo after Pius Hadzide’s confession

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere, co-host of GH Today on GHOne TV, has called on President Akufo-Addo to release the report clearing Pius Enam Hadzide of wrongdoing in the 2018 Australian visa scandal.

Her demand follows Hadzide's recent admission of facilitating visas for the Commonwealth Games and his promise to help constituents travel to the US for the 2026 World Cup.



Despite Hadzide's exoneration by a police report, Amihere argues that making the report public would address lingering doubts and transparency issues.

The scandal previously led to the deportation of over 60 people and the suspension of key officials.



