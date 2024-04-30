Relief and Aid International launches educational scholarship scheme for needy students

Peggy Anna Naa Ayikailey Adamafio (middle), the Founder for Relief and Aid International

Relief and Aid International, a not-for-profit organization, has initiated an educational scholarship program designed to support financially disadvantaged but academically gifted students in higher learning institutions across the country.

The scheme, themed "Bringing hope, empowering tomorrow's leaders," aims to reduce the educational access gap between privileged and needy students, providing opportunities for talented individuals to pursue their academic aspirations.



The inaugural beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme comprise 30 students from diverse academic backgrounds across the nation, according to Graphic Online reports.



Among the beneficiaries are students pursuing Accounting, Medical Science, Political Science, Nursing, Law, Agricultural Science, and Marketing degrees.



The launch event, which took place last Saturday, was attended by dignitaries including the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, among others.



Peggy Anna Naa Ayikailey Adamafio, the Founder of Relief and Aid International, stressed the transformative power of education in shaping a brighter future for individuals and communities.



She expressed the foundation's commitment to empowering students in their quest for knowledge and academic excellence through the scholarship program.

Mrs. Adamafio encouraged the beneficiaries to pursue their education diligently and acquire skills that would enable them to make meaningful contributions to society in the future.



Highlighting her commitment to the sustainability of the program, Mrs. Adamafio disclosed that she currently funds the scholarships alone but intends to adopt a more sustainable approach to ensure uninterrupted support for the beneficiaries and potential future students.



She emphasized the foundation's goal of not only providing financial assistance but also ensuring that students are equipped to contribute positively to society when the opportunity arises.



Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, emphasized the importance of private individuals supporting the government in the education sector.



He called for more scholarships and funding for needy students to alleviate the burden on the nation and make education more accessible.



Relief and Aid International, dedicated to serving the less fortunate, has a mission to empower the elderly and their dependents for self-sustainability, provide care for the sick, and support community well-being and environmental health.