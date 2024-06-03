Religious tolerance is Ghana’s trump card … Bawumia tells the clergy in Ho

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: The Chronicle

During his campaign tour in Ho, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer and Vice President, highlighted Ghana's religious tolerance as a key to its peaceful development.

Addressing the clergy, he urged prayers for the nation's stability and promised tax rebates for religious groups’ projects.



Bawumia reiterated his commitment to fiscal discipline, reducing government size, and enhancing private sector collaboration.

He also met with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and youth, emphasizing his vision for digitalization and efficient governance.



Read full article