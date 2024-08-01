News

Remove your Council Chair – Gyampo counsels UCC-UTAG

Gyampo On UCC VC.png Professor Ransford Gyampo

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

University of Ghana Political Science lecturer Prof. Ransford Gyampo has criticized the Chairman of the University Council for the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as incompetent.

This follows a letter dated July 31, 2024, announcing the termination of Vice Chancellor Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong's appointment, which the university later refuted.

Gyampo urged the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UCC) to remove the chairman, citing mishandling of the VC's appointment.

In a social media post, Gyampo emphasized the chairman's failure to perform his duties effectively and called for his ousting.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com