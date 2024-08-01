Remove your Council Chair – Gyampo counsels UCC-UTAG

Professor Ransford Gyampo

University of Ghana Political Science lecturer Prof. Ransford Gyampo has criticized the Chairman of the University Council for the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as incompetent.

This follows a letter dated July 31, 2024, announcing the termination of Vice Chancellor Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong's appointment, which the university later refuted.



Gyampo urged the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UCC) to remove the chairman, citing mishandling of the VC's appointment.

In a social media post, Gyampo emphasized the chairman's failure to perform his duties effectively and called for his ousting.



Read full article