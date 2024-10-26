News

Renowned Broadcaster Agya Wusu Ansah quits Hot FM to join Radio XYZ

Agya WusuWhatsApp Image 2024 10 26 At 6.jpeg Agya Wusu Ansah

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Agya Wusu Ansah, the well-respected host of Accra-based Hot FM's noon political show Dweneho Bio, has quit the station to embark on a new journey at Radio XYZ.

