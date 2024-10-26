Renowned Broadcaster Agya Wusu Ansah quits Hot FM to join Radio XYZ

Agya Wusu Ansah, the well-respected host of Accra-based Hot FM's noon political show Dweneho Bio, has quit the station to embark on a new journey at Radio XYZ.

This transition marks an exciting chapter in his broadcasting career as he seeks to further his influence in the realm of political discourse.



During his impactful time at Hot FM, Ansah became known for his engaging commentary and skillful navigation of pressing national issues. His contributions not only enriched the station's programming but also resonated deeply with listeners who valued his insightful approach to complex topics.

In reflecting on his experiences at Hot FM, Ansah expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support and opportunities provided by his colleagues. He noted that his tenure there played a crucial role in shaping his career, equipping him with the skills and confidence necessary to take this bold step forward.



As Agya Wusu Ansah prepares to join Radio XYZ, there is a palpable sense of anticipation for the fresh perspectives and dynamic discussions he will bring to his new role.