Report alleges involvement of Haruna Iddrisu in $2.5m bribery scandal

Haruna Iddrisu

South Africa's News24, a prominent news outlet, has released a report alleging that a local company involved in projects in Ghana paid bribes to high-ranking politicians.

The report specifically implicates Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, who allegedly received bribes totaling over US$2.5 million (47 million rands).



According to the investigative report by News24, siblings Rushil and Nishani Singh, who operated the Ghana Infrastructure Company (GIC) from 2017 to 2022, were under scrutiny.



Portions of the report detailed how various sums of money were transferred to the lawmaker directly or through intermediaries, including financial support for projects and the construction of Haruna's personal residence.



Between 2015 and 2020, Nishani Singh allegedly utilized multiple methods to transfer funds to Idrissu, or to others at his behest, totaling at least R47 million.

The majority of these transactions were direct payments from GIC's accounts to various suppliers or to GIC's director in Ghana, Asumah Dokurugu.



These transactions exclude funds allocated for numerous overseas trips to destinations such as London, Indonesia, and South Africa.



The payments were allegedly transferred to Might Ghana Ltd, a company owned by Ibrahim Abdul Jalil, who also serves as a patron for Idrissu's non-profit organization, the Haruna Institute.