News
Report shows Opuni trial and possible jailing linked to his ‘vindictive mafia’ of Tobinco

Stephen Opuni.png Stephen Kwabena Opuni

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A recent report suggests that Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni's transfer from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) was due to tensions with Tobinco, a pharmaceutical company.

Tobinco's CEO revealed that former President Mahama decided to move Dr. Opuni after issues arose between Tobinco and the FDA under Opuni's leadership.

Three days later, Dr. Opuni was appointed as COCOBOD's CEO, where he served for four years before facing trial.

He is currently being tried for allegedly causing over GH¢217 million in financial losses through the sale of untested fertilizer.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com