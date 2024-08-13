Residents of Tarkwa Banso stage massive protest against Ghana Manganese Company

The demonstration was peaceful, with police providing security

Source: 3news

In Tarkwa Banso, hundreds of residents staged a large protest against Ghana Manganese Company, citing poor road conditions, lack of potable water, and the adverse effects of blasting on their lives.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, they demanded immediate improvements, including the removal of the current head of the Community Affairs Office, increased quotas for service personnel and scholarships, and the appointment of locals to key positions.



The demonstration was peaceful, with police providing security.

A company representative promised to address the concerns and collaborate with local leaders on sustainable solutions.



Read full article