Respect human rights, freedoms of citizens -MRM tells government

Abraham Aryeetey

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Mental Revolution Movement (MRM) has urged the government to uphold human rights and freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution.

The movement expressed concern over increased intimidation and incarceration of critical voices, including the media.



MRM emphasized that democracy requires dissenting voices and warned against governance by tyranny. Highlighting recent coups in West Africa, they called for the protection of Ghana's democracy.

MRM's founder, Abraham Aryeetey, criticized current leadership for failing to meet the aspirations of Ghana's founding figures and urged a positive mental revolution to drive socio-economic advancement and responsible management of resources.



