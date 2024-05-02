Respect is not demanded or commanded, it is earned – Prof. Atuguba tells public officials

Prof. Raymond Atuguba

Prof. Raymond Atuguba, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, has weighed in on the debate surrounding the interaction between public officials and traditional rulers in Ghana. His remarks follow recent incidents involving President Akufo-Addo's interactions with chiefs, sparking discussions about proper protocol.

During an appearance on the JoyNews AM show, Prof. Atuguba emphasized the importance of public officials earning respect from chiefs rather than demanding it. He highlighted the need for Ghanaians to focus on actions that cultivate respect rather than attempting to command it.



"Respect is not demanded, commanded, or commandeered; it is earned, and then we need as Ghanaians to focus on this because many of us do things that create disrespect for us, and then we turn around to compel respect, demand it, or commandeer it. Respect is not demanded. It is earned," he said.



Prof. Atuguba pointed out the conflicting provisions within the Constitution regarding the President's interaction with traditional chiefs. While Article 57(2) emphasizes the President's precedence over all other individuals in Ghana, Article 271 guarantees the institution of chieftaincy and its traditional customs.

He criticized the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for overlooking Article 271 and solely focusing on Article 57(2), leading to a skewed interpretation of the President's role. Atuguba stressed the importance of considering both constitutional provisions to understand the appropriate protocol in different contexts.



In his analysis, Atuguba explained that the protocol for interacting with chiefs varies depending on whether the situation is a formal state function or a traditional setting. During formal functions, Article 57(2) dictates the President's precedence, while in traditional settings, Article 271 governs, allowing chiefs to maintain their customary protocols.