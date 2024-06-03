Returnee from Switzerland found hanging dead in his room in Koforidua

The 60-year-old was discovered in a suit, shoes, and glasses, with his legs touching the ground

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Mr. Andrews, a Ghanaian man who recently returned from Switzerland, has been found dead by hanging in a rented room in Two Streams, Koforidua.

The 60-year-old was discovered in a suit, shoes, and glasses, with his legs touching the ground. Known for socializing with local youth, Andrews had lived in the area for six months.



He had planned to return to Switzerland and arranged for his belongings to be sent to his family in the Central region.

His sudden death has shocked the community, and police have sent his body for autopsy.



