Reuters backs report on alleged Burkina Faso militant activity in Ghana

In response to a recent Reuters report alleging that Islamist militants from Burkina Faso have been discreetly using northern Ghana as a logistics and medical support hub, the Ghanaian government issued a strong rebuttal, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

Reuters has defended its report, which is based on multiple anonymous sources, including Ghanaian security officials and regional diplomats.



According to these sources, militants crossing from Burkina Faso have accessed resources within Ghana, such as food and medical care, raising concerns over Ghana's border security.



Clarifying its stance, Reuters stated that the story was informed by credible sources who claimed militants were replenishing supplies and receiving medical treatment within Ghana.



However, Ghana’s Ministry of National Security firmly denied these claims, emphasizing that there is no "non-aggression policy" or informal agreement with militant groups, as implied in the Reuters article.

The Ministry highlighted that Ghana’s counter-terrorism efforts are highly regarded internationally, reinforcing the government's proactive approach to securing its borders.



“The ministry strongly rejects the portrayal of Ghana as a 'supply line' for militants,” it stated, stressing the ongoing success of security operations aimed at preventing cross-border infiltration.



Ghana shares a 600-kilometer border with Burkina Faso, a nation at the heart of a prolonged insurgency despite years of foreign military intervention. While extremists continue to make inroads in the Sahel,



Ghana has underscored its commitment to maintaining national security, affirming that ongoing counter-terrorism efforts have effectively deterred militant movements from Burkina Faso into Ghana.