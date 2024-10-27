News

1

Reuters backs report on alleged Burkina Faso militant activity in Ghana

ReutersScreenshot 2024 10 26 200850.png Reuters has defended its report

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In response to a recent Reuters report alleging that Islamist militants from Burkina Faso have been discreetly using northern Ghana as a logistics and medical support hub, the Ghanaian government issued a strong rebuttal, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live