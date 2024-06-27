Rev Akua Ofori Boateng; The running mate Dr Bawumia is yet to consider

Rev Akua Ofori Boateng

Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng, a corporate and governance professional, priest, and royal from the Manhyia palace, has been tipped as a potential running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential election.

With her diverse background and expertise, she appeals to various groups, including women, youth, and the Ashanti region.



Her leadership skills, international ties, and unique blend of religious and charismatic appeal make her an attractive candidate.

Choosing her as a running mate could bring a surprise element and help Dr. Bawumia's campaign, but ultimately, the decision rests with him.



