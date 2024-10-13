News

Rev. Owusu-Bempah is facing God’s wrath for supporting NPP – A Plus

A Plus 24.png A Plus

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus claims Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah is facing God's wrath for supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite A Plus warning him against it.

Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus claims Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah is facing God's wrath for supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite A Plus warning him against it. Following Owusu-Bempah's arrest, A Plus believes the clergyman has realized his mistake and now supports a prophecy favoring NDC's John Mahama in the upcoming elections.



