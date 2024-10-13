Rev. Owusu-Bempah is facing God’s wrath for supporting NPP – A Plus

A Plus

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus claims Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah is facing God's wrath for supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite A Plus warning him against it.

