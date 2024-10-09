News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Rev Owusu Bempah lied about Presidential win, God revealed nothing to him – Akpaloo

AlanScreenshot 2024 10 09 110428.png Kofi Akpaloo

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has called Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah a liar for predicting that John Mahama will win the upcoming elections.

Akpaloo claims Bempah's assertion stems from bitterness towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for unmet promises.

He expressed confidence in his own visions, stating that he dreamed of being sworn in as president on April 4, 2024, and believes none of his dreams have failed.

Akpaloo insists he will be the next president, dismissing Bempah's claims as misguided.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com