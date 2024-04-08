Rev. Owusu Bempah reiterates prophecy of potential military takeover in Ghana

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has reiterated his prophecy about a potential military takeover in Ghana.

According to Rev. Bempah, he received a vision of a violent clash at the seat of the presidency involving personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, resulting in significant loss of life and upheaval within the government.



He urged the nation's security forces to take his prophecy seriously and called upon all Ghanaians to pray fervently to prevent the predicted coup from occurring this year.

Emphasizing the seriousness of his vision, Rev. Bempah cautioned against dismissing his warning and urged the public to unite in prayer to avert the impending crisis.



This is not the first time Rev. Bempah has foretold of a coup in Ghana, having previously made a similar prophecy in January 2021.