Revealed: “Ken-must-go” NPP MPs were mobilized by Bryan Acheampong

Source: TIG Post

Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, has been identified as the key figure behind the 2022 campaign to remove Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Despite initial beliefs that Andy Appiah Kubi led the movement, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed in an August 8, 2024, interview that Acheampong was the true orchestrator.

Acheampong confirmed his central role, asserting he was "in front" of the campaign, which had over 90 NPP MPs criticizing Ofori-Atta's economic management and demanding his removal.



