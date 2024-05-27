Revenue assurance easiest way to steal from the State – Sam George

Sam George Nettey

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Sam George Nettey, MP for Ningo-Prampram, has criticized the concept of Revenue Assurance, calling it a conduit for state looting via private-public collusion.

He highlighted the GRA-SML deal, condemning revenue assurance as a corruption avenue. Nettey, a Public Accounts Committee member, called for the dissolution and reconstitution of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), labeling it corrupt and ineffective.

A KPMG audit revealed SML owed GRA GH¢31.88 million in unpaid taxes and interest, with six service contracts signed without parliamentary or PPA approval, contradicting earlier claims of only three contracts.



