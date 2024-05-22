Reverend Francis Bomansaan named Bishop of Wa Diocese in Ghana

Reverend Francis Bomansaan

The Vatican has announced the appointment of Reverend Father Francis Bomansaan as the new Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Wa in Ghana.

Reverend Bomansaan, previously the deputy superior general of the Missionaries of Africa, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.



Born on January 19, 1962, in Kaleo within the diocese of Wa, Francis Bomansaan joined the Society of the Missionaries of Africa in 1983. He underwent extensive religious and priestly training in various countries, culminating in his ordination as a priest on July 27, 1991.



Reverend Bomansaan holds several diplomas, including those in Ignatian Spirituality from the Jesuits Centre in Liverpool, and in psycho-spirituality and counselling from Chicago.

His diverse experiences include serving as parish priest in Mbeya, Tanzania, and as the provincial superior of the province of Ghana and Nigeria from 2005 to 2011.



His appointment as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Wa underscores the Vatican's recognition of his leadership abilities and dedication to the Catholic Church.



Reverend Bomansaan's vast experience and qualifications make him well-suited to lead the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Wa.