Kwaku Manu

Source: Tigpost

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu criticized Ghana's high import duties, sharing his shock over a $30,000 duty on a $10,000 BMW.

He compared Ghana's rates to lower duties in neighboring countries like Burkina Faso and Togo, urging the government to reduce taxes to ease the financial burden on citizens.





