Reviving the economy will be difficult – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama admits that reviving Ghana’s economy will be challenging if he wins the 2024 elections, due to the severe damage caused by the current government.

He criticized the NPP administration for leaving the economy "beyond repair" but expressed confidence in the NDC's capability to restore it.



Mahama assured Ghanaians that, as President, he would always be truthful, emphasizing that honesty is key to effective leadership.

He believes Ghanaians are frustrated with the current economic situation and want change in leadership.



