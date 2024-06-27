Rex Omar urges Akans to compare Mahama and Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administrations' development

Rex Omar

Rex Omar, a prominent highlife musician and politician from the Ashanti Region, has urged fellow Akans to critically assess development under the NPP government compared to the Mahama administration before the 2024 elections.

He emphasized the importance of listing tangible completed projects in their regions, suggesting that failure to see substantial development should influence their voting decisions.



Omar highlighted dissatisfaction with the current government's oversight, referencing derogatory remarks about Ashantis.

He called for Akans to prioritize development over symbolic gestures, urging them to vote based on tangible progress rather than superficial gestures like T-shirts.



