News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ridge Hospital files appeal in GHS3M judgment over negligent death of woman, baby

RidgeScreenshot 2024 09 24 103547.png The hospital claims the judgment was unjust

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Ministry of Health are appealing a High Court ruling that found them liable for the negligent deaths of Mrs. Akua Nyarko Mohammed and her unborn child.

The hospital claims the judgment was unjust and requests it be overturned, seeking no compensation.

The court previously awarded GH¢3 million to Mustapha Mohammed after determining his wife died due to negligence following a Caesarean section.

The case highlighted failures in following medical protocols, which contributed to her death in July 2019.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com