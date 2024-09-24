Ridge Hospital files appeal in GHS3M judgment over negligent death of woman, baby

The hospital claims the judgment was unjust

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Ministry of Health are appealing a High Court ruling that found them liable for the negligent deaths of Mrs. Akua Nyarko Mohammed and her unborn child.

The hospital claims the judgment was unjust and requests it be overturned, seeking no compensation.



The court previously awarded GH¢3 million to Mustapha Mohammed after determining his wife died due to negligence following a Caesarean section.

The case highlighted failures in following medical protocols, which contributed to her death in July 2019.



