Road Safety to ban floating vehicles

RoadScreenshot 2024 10 28 163705.png Operators must either join a transport union or form their own association

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: GBC Ghana Online

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has given commercial transport operators until March 31, 2025, to eliminate the practice of "floating" or "Waawa" drivers, who operate without affiliation to any taxi station or transport organization.

Operators must either join a transport union or form their own association to operate legally.

Currently, many of these drivers are unregistered, which the NRSA aims to address through a new regulation requiring all transport services to be registered via the Transport Ghana platform.

To promote safer driving, the NRSA plans to implement driver training programs and install monitoring devices in vehicles.

