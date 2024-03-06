Roads Minister urges faster completion of Tema motorway roundabout phase 2 by October

Francis Asenso-Boakye (middle) urges contractors to speed up project during inspection

The contractors working on the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase 2 Project have been instructed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, to speed up their work and complete the project by October this year.

This is two months ahead of the original deadline of December 2024.



During his first on-site inspection since assuming office, the Minister urged the contractors to develop a "crash program" that involves round-the-clock operations, utilizing all available engineering skills and technologies to expedite the project's completion.



Mr Asenso-Boakye stated that although the contractor had indicated that the project would be ready for commissioning by December this year, he had tasked them to work around the clock for an early completion by October, which the contractor had received well.



The Minister expressed the government's readiness to ensure the project's timely completion ahead of schedule. Earlier, Mr Asenso-Boakye met with the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mochizuki Hisanobu, to address any outstanding matters related to tax exemptions to ensure a smooth execution of the project.



He assured the contractor that all outstanding matters related to tax exemptions had been dealt with.



The Minister further expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, stating that he was happy to see first-hand the rate of progress that is currently happening there.

He clarified that since he assumed office about a week ago, this was his first outdoor inspection, and he decided to visit this particular project because of the obvious benefit it brings to motorists using the road and many of their people.



The "Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase 2" was initiated to tackle traffic congestion at the five-legged Tema intersection, where Accra and Tema Port traffic intersected during peak hours.



The preparation survey for Phase 1 conducted by JICA converted the roundabout into a two-tier intersection which was completed ahead of schedule in June 2020.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned Phase 1 in a brief ceremony in June 2020. Phase 2 of the project, which is currently ongoing, involves constructing a third-tier flyover to separate through and left-turning traffic.



It is funded by a Japanese grant of $27 million. With a contract duration of 28 months, Phase 2 began in July 2022 and was originally expected to conclude by December 2024.



The project aims to enhance urban mobility, logistics, and trade integration in the Greater Accra Region and the ECOWAS sub-region.