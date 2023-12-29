Running mate: Why are you doing this to Bawumia? This foolishness must stop – Kwesi Pratt fumes

Ace Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has questioned why Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not being allowed to freely choose his running mate.

Over 10 kingpins in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reportedly lobbying to become Bawumia's running mate. The same applies to regional groups like the NPP opinion leaders in the Great­er Accra.



The Greater Accra supporters have called on their presidential candidate to choose a Ga as running mate.



However, Kwesi Pratt believes choosing a running mate should not be based on the person's tribe but on competence; describing such lobbying acts as "foolishness"



"Where from such tribalism? Whether the person is a Ga or Frafra what difference does it make? let's be serious!!! The main criteria should not be where the person is coming from but the capacity to think," he fumed.

To him, this unnecessary pressure on the Vice-President "will not help Bawumia...why are you doing this to this man; no presidential candidate since 1992 has been treated this way. It's as if Bawumia can't make decisions of his own. Now we've got to the level of dictation; stop that."



Mr Pratt revealed that "the same appears to apply to the NDC; this foolishness has gripped all the parties and it must stop"



Kwesi Pratt was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'



