SA billionaire overtakes Dangote as Africa’s richest man

Johann Rupert

Source: BBC

South African billionaire Johann Rupert has surpassed Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person, according to Bloomberg.

Rupert’s net worth rose by $1.9 billion to $14.3 billion, driven by strong performances from his luxury goods firm, Richemont.



Dangote’s fortune fell to $13.4 billion due to Nigeria's challenging economic conditions and setbacks in his business empire.

Rupert now ranks 147th globally, while Dangote is 159th.



Other top African billionaires include Nicky Oppenheimer with $11.3 billion, Nassef Sawiris with $9.48 billion, and Natie Kirsh with $9.22 billion.



Read full article