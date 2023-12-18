SA leader accused of meddling in Zulu succession battle

Under South African law, the president gives official recognition to the new king

A faction of South Africa's Zulu royal family has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of meddling in the family's affairs and fuelling divisions, days after the president said he would appeal against a court decision invalidating his coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

Prince Thokozani Zulu, a supporter of the king's half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu, on Sunday told local media that President Ramaphosa's conduct had "foiled any possible attempt to engage" with the new king.



He also accused Mr Ramaphosa of taking sides in the family succession feud.



Prince Simakade and King Misuzulu, who was officially crowned king by President Ramaphosa last year, have been battling for the throne since the 2021 death of their father King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The court ruling has reignited tensions between the family factions aligned to the two, despite the judge stressing that his ruling did not determine the rightful king, but whether the president had followed proper procedures before recognising King Misuzulu as the monarch.



Under South African law, the president gives official recognition to the new king, paving the way for him to be treated like a constitutional monarch and to be funded by the government.