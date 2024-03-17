SALG supports Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal with modern library construction

The newly constructed library is equipped with an ICT lab and modern books

Sanitation and Literacy Ghana (SALG) is spearheading educational advancement in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal area by investing in the establishment of a modern library at the Afari Presby Basic School.

This initiative aims to address the critical shortage of reading resources and facilities in rural public schools, particularly impacting literacy levels in these regions.



The newly constructed library, equipped with an ICT lab and modern books, is set to significantly benefit the students and enhance their learning experience, especially under the new curriculum.



Reverend Francis Afum Agyei, the headmaster of the school, emphasized the urgent need for additional infrastructure to accommodate the growing student population, highlighting the scarcity of classrooms and furniture as pressing concerns.



Despite Ghana's strides in improving access to education, many children, especially in remote areas, still struggle with basic literacy skills due to inadequate reading facilities.



Currently, only 150 out of the proposed 500 libraries have been established nationwide, with a mere 20 in the Ashanti region, according to the Ghana Library Authority.

Ofosu Frimpong, the Ashanti regional librarian, underscored the urgent need for more libraries across the country to address this inadequacy, emphasizing the importance of support from philanthropic institutions like SALG.



Over the years, SALG has been dedicated to enhancing education in Ghana by sending containers of books to rural areas and performing schools, with plans to further empower youth by providing access to modern technology.



Founder Rose Sarpong Owens outlined SALG's plans to equip children with essential technological skills through the establishment of a state-of-the-art computer lab. This initiative aims to prepare students for success in the digital age, ensuring they have the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.



In addition to educational investments, SALG has also focused on improving sanitation facilities in schools, exemplified by the construction of toilet facilities at the Opoku Ware school.