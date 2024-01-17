SDA Church petitions EC to change date for 2024 general elections

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church has submitted a proposal to amend the date of the December 7, 2024, general elections in Ghana.

In a petition addressed to the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General, the church raised concerns about the conflict between the election date falling on a Saturday—the Sabbath, a sacred day dedicated to the worship of God.



In the petition, the church advocates for the adoption of either the "first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November" as the new date for Ghana's general elections. The church asserts that this adjustment needs to be formally codified to ensure the freedom of Adventists to observe their religious practices.

"In anticipation of changing the date for general elections from December 7 to the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November, the Leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church met with the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, June 7.



"The Church proposed to the EC a change from the December 7 date to the 1st or 2nd Tuesday of November in a general elections' year," the SDA Church stated.