SDA Church urges members to prioritize Sabbath observance over Saturday voting

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 21 At 6.jpeg The church has consistently advocated for an alternative election date

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: happyghana.com

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the sanctity of the Sabbath, while encouraging members to participate in civic activities.

However, they have drawn a clear line between worship and politics, prohibiting political debates and campaign activities during congregation meetings.

The church has consistently advocated for an alternative election date to accommodate their members' religious observance, reiterating that voting on Saturday, the Sabbath, is not aligned with their beliefs.

