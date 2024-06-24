SHC hands over housing unit to Police

This move aims to ease the accommodation burden on the police and improve their living conditions

Source: Daily Guide

The State Housing Company (SHC) Limited has handed over two housing units to the Ashanti Regional Police Service at the John Agyekum Kufuor Estate in the Ashanti Region.

This move aims to ease the accommodation burden on the police and improve their living conditions.



Managing Director Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah emphasized that affordable housing is available to all, including organizations, institutions, and individuals.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, ACP Frank Abrokwah, praised SHC for the gesture and pledged to ensure the maintenance of the housing units for their intended purpose.



Read full article