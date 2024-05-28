SHS heads doing barter trading to feed students under Free SHS-Educate Africa

William Boadi, Executive Director for Educate Africa Institute

Source: Class FM Online

The Executive Director of the Educate Africa Institute, William Boadi, has revealed that Senior High Schools in Ghana are struggling to provide three meals a day under the Free SHS program.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, he noted that some schools resort to barter trading to secure food due to shortages.



This disclosure comes as the Ghana Education Service (GES) suspended three officials from Somè SHS for pilfering student food.

The suspended officials included the bursar, matron, and storekeeper, who were caught with stolen food items.



An investigation is ongoing, and additional staff have been arrested for their involvement.



