SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years under Free SHS bill

This week, the Cabinet will review the Free Senior High School Bill, 2024, proposed by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Graphic Online reports.

This bill aims to make senior high school (SHS) education free and compulsory, giving it legal support.



Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum stated that the bill includes provisions to separate junior high school (JHS) from basic education, integrating it with SHS to create a six-year secondary education system. Additionally, the bill proposes eliminating the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as a prerequisite for SHS admission, using it instead for school selection.

Dr. Adutwum emphasized that Free SHS should be mandatory to prevent future governments from discontinuing it. He highlighted the policy's success, noting the significant increase in student enrollment, especially in the northern regions.



The bill also envisions co-located JHS and SHS facilities and maintains certification upon completing SHS, shifting from the current BECE system.