News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

SML paid some journalists to do PR for them – Bridget Otoo reveals

B Otooo.png Bridget Otoo

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

Media personality Bridget Otoo has accused Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) of paying journalists to improve its reputation following a KPMG report on its dealings with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Speaking on The KSM Show, Otoo claimed that SML bribed underpaid journalists to write favorable stories amid revelations of the company's ineffectiveness.

The KPMG audit, released by President Akufo-Addo, revealed SML owed GRA GH¢31.88 million in unpaid taxes and highlighted unauthorized contracts.

Public outrage has ensued, with calls for the cancellation of the deal and legal action against those involved.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post