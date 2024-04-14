SOS Children’s Villages inaugurates ICT Centre for Cheshe R/C Basic School

Haruna Iddrisu (right) expressed gratitude to the SOS Children’s Villages

Source: GNA

An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Learning Centre, equipped with 20 laptops and accessories, has been inaugurated for the Cheshe R/C Basic School in Tamale to help ensure quality education and prepare school children for the challenges of the digital age.

A total of 250 dual desks were also distributed to five basic schools at Adubiliyili, Fooshegu, Chanshegu, Gbulahibila and Cheshe in the Tamale Metropolis to help improve their furniture situation.



The ICT Learning Centre and the dual desks were provided by the SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana as part of its intervention in the communities.



Mr Alexander Mar Kekula, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana, speaking during the inauguration of the centre and the presentation of the dual desks at Cheshe R/C Basic School on Friday, said the gesture stood as testament of the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that every child received quality education.



Mr Mar Kekula said, “In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, the ability to navigate the digital landscape is not just a skill but also a necessity. Our investment in this ICT lab underscores our dedication to equipping our students with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and technologically driven society.”



On the dual desks, he said, “The emphasis is not just about the desks but about the transformative power and dignity they hold for our children, who will also experience the comfort of sitting upright to write and not lying on their bellies.”

He said, “the Cheshe community is part of the current Fooshegu project, which was rolled out in 2022, and scheduled to end in 2026 with a target of 300 caregivers and 1,200 children” expressing hope that the Ghana Education Service, the Catholic Education Unit, the PTA, and SMC would all contribute their quota to sustain the project.



Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, said the future was ICT, adding therefore, training children in ICT would equip them with necessary skills for job opportunities as well as promote self-employment in the development of the country.



Mr Iddrisu expressed gratitude to the SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana for imparting ICT skills to the children of the area, which he said would shape their lives.



The Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education, Mr Mohammed Alhassan, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the support, saying the ICT facility and the desks would be put to good use to achieve their intended purpose.



Chief of Cheshe, Datalun Wulana Abdul Rahaman, who spoke through a representative, lauded the gesture, and assured the benefactors of the community’s support to sustain the SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana projects in the area.