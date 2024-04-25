SWAIMS training program enhances Maritime Security in West Africa

RMU in Accra is currently hosting a six-week training program

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra is currently hosting a six-week training program called Support for West Africa Integrated Maritime Security (SWAIMS), now in its fourth edition and sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The program, according to Graphic Online, aims to enhance the skills and capabilities of personnel from maritime-focused agencies and institutions across Africa to address challenges related to maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea region.



Participants from countries such as Ivory Coast, Niger, Togo, and Ghana are being led through a comprehensive curriculum on maritime security by experts from various sectors.



During the opening ceremony, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks, highlighted the persistent struggle against maritime crimes despite collective efforts, citing alarming statistics from the Gulf of Guinea. He noted that 132 incidents were reported in 2020 alone, ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and hijacking.



Dr. Brooks also mentioned the positive impact of collaborative initiatives like SWAIMS, which contributed to a notable decrease in piracy incidents over the past three years, demonstrating substantial progress.



The SWAIMS Project Coordinator, Augustus Addy Lamptey, expressed enthusiasm for overcoming obstacles in implementing the training, considering it a pivotal project in advancing maritime security.

He highlighted the course modules, which cover various critical areas such as maritime crisis management, legal frameworks, and incident reporting mechanisms, with a focus on enhancing safety and security practices in the maritime domain.



Dr. Brooks stressed the crucial role of increased collaboration and advanced training, underscoring the necessity of programs like SWAIMS in addressing maritime security challenges.



He emphasized the need for continued efforts, as the region still faces threats despite the progress made.



The training program is expected to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute effectively to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea region, ultimately enhancing the safety and prosperity of the region's maritime activities.