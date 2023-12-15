Saaka Nicholas wins NASAAG National Best Student Entrepreneur for 2023

Saaka Nicholas receiving his award

Saaka Nicholas, a final-year student at the Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture, has been awarded the National Best Student Entrepreneur for 2023 by NASAAG.

Saaka's journey is not merely a narrative of success; it stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and the transformative power of pursuing one's passion.



Originating from a humble background with no initial capital, Saaka embraced entrepreneurship with a mission to solve problems, create job opportunities, foster independence, generate wealth, engage in philanthropy, and contribute to a harmonious environment.



His entrepreneurial voyage commenced after completing Hwidiem Senior High School in 2015.



Saaka encountered hardships, including sleeping in cars, but his unwavering determination led him to raise funds for higher education in General Agriculture at KITA. Despite initially aspiring to become a Medical Doctor, Saaka recognized the vast opportunities within Agriculture and Agribusiness.



In 2019, Saaka established Sanich Farms, a legally registered poultry farming business providing consultancy and services to existing and startup poultry farmers. Sanich Farms aspires to become a leading and modernized poultry farm consultancy and services provider in Ghana, with a mission focused on producing healthy and quality poultry products while offering exceptional consultancy and services.





Concurrently, Saaka founded Adwinton Group Ltd in 2019 as an Agro products distribution company specializing in soybean, rice bran, maize, animal feed additives, and palm kernel cake.



The company aims to minimize post-harvest losses in Ghana and Africa, create food security, sustain agricultural processing industries, empower small and medium agricultural enterprises, and generate employment opportunities.



Despite facing challenges, including the impact of Covid-19 on both companies, Saaka's strategic measures, vision, teamwork, collaboration, and a results-driven approach have sustained success and competitiveness.







Acknowledging the hard work of fellow entrepreneurs, Saaka encourages perseverance, reminding everyone not to give up on their dreams.



The NASAAG National Best Student Entrepreneur Award for 2023 serves as recognition and inspiration for Saaka Nicholas to continue his journey with even greater enthusiasm.