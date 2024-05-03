Saboba MP's bodyguard among two policemen shot at East Trassaco

One died on the spot and the other died on arrival at Legon Hospital

Two policemen including the bodyguard of the Member of Parliament(MP) for Saboba were on Thursday, May 2, 2024, shot dead by unknown assailants on a motorbike.

MyNewsGh.com gathered that the gunmen whose motive is not immediately known, shot at them in front of their residence at Trasacco and fled.



One died on the spot and the other died on arrival at Legon Hospital. The incident occurred Just around 8 pm.



The Ghana Police Service has since confirmed the unfortunate incident and in a statement on its official page wrote “The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off duty Police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trasacco, Accra, today Thursday 2nd May 2024, at about 6:00pm

The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.



An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing”