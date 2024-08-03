Safewings to Plant 10,000 Trees in Ghana

This pledge comes amidst Ghana's ongoing environmental challenges

Ghana-based Safewings Company Limited has committed to planting 10,000 tree seedlings to combat climate change as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Safewings' CEO, Dr. Richard Atuahene, announced this initiative during a meeting with Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, President of The Green Republic Project, which previously saw Safewings fund 5,000 trees in 2018.

Dr. Atuahene stressed the need for collaboration in addressing the climate crisis, praising The Green Republic Project’s effective tree care practices.



The Green Republic Project aims to mobilize youth to plant 20 million trees in Ghana by 2028.



