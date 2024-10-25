News

Sahel jihadis find refuge and supplies in Ghana – Sources say

JahelScreenshot 2024 10 25 045259.png The militants are reportedly taking advantage of Ghana's porous borders

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: Reuters

Islamist militants from Burkina Faso are discreetly using northern Ghana as a base for logistics and medical aid, according to multiple sources, including security officials and diplomats.

They are reportedly taking advantage of Ghana's porous borders, stocking up on supplies, and treating injured fighters.

While Ghana has not suffered major attacks, militants may be recruiting in local communities, raising concerns.

Ghanaian authorities deny any non-aggression pact but acknowledge working with Burkina Faso to address the issue.

Despite the risks, militants appear to avoid attacking Ghana to protect their supply lines.

Western nations are supporting Ghana to prevent insurgent expansion.

Source: Reuters