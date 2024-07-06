Saint Rose’s SHS wins renewable energy competition

This victory, over nine other schools, highlights their ingenuity and challenges gender norms

Source: GNA

Saint Rose’s Senior High School, an all-girls institution, has won the Eastern Region Energy Commission Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge with its innovative machine for collecting waste from water bodies.

This victory, over nine other schools, highlights their ingenuity and challenges gender norms.



Team leader Aheleh-Tettey Eleanor Naa Afi credited their success to hard work and emphasized the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The competition, themed “Application of Renewable Energy Technologies in Solving Land Degradation and Water Pollution,” fosters interest in renewable energy and practical skills among students.



